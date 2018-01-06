The US Vegan Climate ETF (Ticker: VEGN) seeks to track the Beyond Investing US Vegan Climate Index (VEGAN). VEGAN screens large cap US companies for a variety of ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) considerations, primarily animal harm and exploitation, as well as fossil fuels, environmental damage, and human rights.
By tracking the index, VEGN seeks to invest in companies that offer:
- A humane approach. VEGN seeks to provide market-capitalization-weighted exposure to US companies that satisfy its rigorous ESG standards, limiting its largest holdings to 5% of the total portfolio.
- Animal-friendly. VEGN aims to exclude from consideration companies that harm animals, screening out companies that are involved in animal testing, animal-derived products, as well as animals in sports or entertainment.
- Good for the environment, good for people. VEGN screens out companies involved in fossil fuels and their use in energy production and also excludes companies involved in military and defense, as well as human rights abuses.
Through its passive rules-based approach VEGAN seeks to avoid investments in companies whose activities directly contribute to animal suffering, destruction of the natural environment and climate change.
VEGAN is independently calculated and published real-time at VEGAN on Bloomberg and Reuters terminals as well as reported daily on the Solactive website.
The US Vegan Climate ETF is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker VEGN, with a total expense ratio of 0.60%.
The prospectus explains the Index strategy and most importantly the policies developed by Beyond Investing, which are enshrined in the rules governing the Index.
These rules seek to address a broad range of activities that hurt animals and to exclude companies engaged in those practices from the Index. These include extraction and burning of fossil fuel due to the threat to the environment and wildlife posed by global warming.
Why VEGN ETF?
The VEGN ETF seeks to avoid investing in companies involved in the slaughter, cruelty and mistreatment of billions of animals each year. We will not invest in any company that is reliant on one or more of the following areas:
ANIMALS
- Animal testing.
- Animal-derived products, animal farming, and other exploitation activities.
- Animals in sport and entertainment.
- Research, development, and use of genetically engineered animals.
PLANET
- Extraction or refining, or services principally related to the extraction or refining, of fossil fuels.
- Burning of fossil fuels for energy production.
- Other activities having a significant negative environmental impact (e.g., high carbon intensity activities, high climate change impact, habitat destruction), unless the applicable company undertakes positive initiatives that effectively address those impacts.
PEOPLE
- Tobacco products.
- Armaments and products specifically designed for military and defence uses.
- Contributions to the abuse of human rights or lack of robust, detailed, and independently published policies covering human rights and child/forced labour.
A kinder, cleaner, healthier world
Impact Chart
The table below presents an impact assessment of the US Vegan Climate Index (VEGAN) as compared to the S&P500 Index (data supplied by Impact-Cubed as at 30 June 2021).
The US Vegan Climate Index, being zero animal exploitation and zero fossil fuel, represents a portfolio of stocks with lower greenhouse gas emissions, waste generation and fresh water utilisation as compared to the S&P500 Index.
|VEGAN
|S&P500 INDEX
|Greenhouse gases
|34.45
|155.21
|Tons of GHG (Scope 1&2) emissions per $million of revenue
|Waste generation
|3.28
|147.96
|Tons of waste generated per $million of revenue
|Fresh water utilisation
|0.34
|4.59
|Thousand cubic metres fresh water used per $million of revenue
(as at 6/30/2021)
|FUND DETAILS
|Ticker
|VEGN
|Primary Exchange
|NYSE
|CUSIP
|26922A 297
|ISIN
|US26922A2978
|Fund Inception
|9/9/2019
|Expense Ratio
|0.60%
FUND PRICING
|NAV
|Premium Discount Percentage
|Closing Price
|Median 30 Day Spread Percentage
|$40.3570
|0.02
|$40.3600
|0.13
FUND ASSETS
|Net Assets
|Shares Outstanding
|$64,253,879
|1,550,000
|PERFORMANCE
|Quarter end returns PUBLISHED AS OF 6/30/2021
|AVG. ANNUALIZED
|Quarter
|1 Year
|3 Year
|Since Inception
|Fund NAV
|9.75%
|44.53%
|N/A
|29.64%
|Market Price
|9.48%
|44.32%
|N/A
|29.61%
|BEYOND INVESTING US VEGAN CLIMATE INDEX
|9.98%
|45.73%
|N/A
|30.70%
|S&P500 INDEX
|8.55%
|40.79%
|N/A
|24.63%
The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Performance current to the most recent month-end can be obtained by calling (1-800-617-0004).
Short-term performance, in particular, is not a good indication of the fund’s future performance, and an investment should not be made based solely on returns.
The market price is the final price at which a security is traded on a given trading day. Net Asset Value( NAV) is value per share on a specific date or time.
Only returns for periods of more than one year are shown annualized.
TOP 10 HOLDINGS
|IDENTIFIER
|NAME
|Weightings
|MSFT
|MICROSOFT CORP
|4.77%
|NVDA
|NVIDIA CORPORATION
|4.49%
|TSLA
|TESLA INC
|3.99%
|PYPL
|PAYPAL HLDGS INC
|3.89%
|V
|VISA INC
|3.83%
|MA
|MASTERCARD INCORPORATED
|3.57%
|UNH
|UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC
|3.46%
|CMCSA
|COMCAST CORP NEW
|3.13%
|GOOG
|ALPHABET INC
|2.35%
|GOOGL
|ALPHABET INC
|2.31%
|DISTRIBUTION DETAIL
|EX- Date
|Record Date
|Payable Date
|Amount ($)
|March 17, 2020
|March 18, 2020
|March 19, 2020
|0.06643544
|June 16, 2020
|June 17, 2020
|June 18, 2020
|0.06370217
|September 15, 2020
|September 16, 2020
|September 17, 2020
|0.02345676
|December 15, 2020
|December 16, 2020
|December 17, 2020
|0.09146100
|March 16, 2021
|March 17, 2021
|March 18, 2021
|0.03889570
|June 15, 2021
|June 16, 2021
|June 17, 2021
|0.04415921
Distribution Frequency: Quarterly
How do you invest in VEGN ETF?
Investing in VEGN is as simple as contacting your broker, or accessing your online trading platform.
The ETF is also available for investment on many retirement and RIA platforms.
The fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company, and it may be obtained by calling 1-800-617-0004. Read it carefully before investing.
Beyond Investing LLC is the adviser to the US Vegan Climate ETF. VEGN is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.
Schedule Of Investments – April 2021
Schedule Of Investments – October 2020
