Through its passive rules-based approach VEGAN seeks to avoid investments in companies whose activities directly contribute to animal suffering, destruction of the natural environment and climate change.

VEGAN is independently calculated and published real-time at VEGAN on Bloomberg and Reuters terminals as well as reported daily on the Solactive website.

The US Vegan Climate ETF is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker VEGN, with a total expense ratio of 0.60%.

The prospectus explains the Index strategy and most importantly the policies developed by Beyond Investing, which are enshrined in the rules governing the Index.

These rules seek to address a broad range of activities that hurt animals and to exclude companies engaged in those practices from the Index. These include extraction and burning of fossil fuel due to the threat to the environment and wildlife posed by global warming.